Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 70,297 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,297 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,045,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 664.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $494,093.90. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,137 shares of company stock worth $3,035,364 in the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.