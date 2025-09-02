First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 31,897 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up about 0.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $172.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

