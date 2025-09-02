First Light Asset Management LLC Has $34.03 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,454 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises about 3.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of iRhythm Technologies worth $34,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,909,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,956.13. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,707 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $444,922.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,047.92. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.10. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.The business had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

