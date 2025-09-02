First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 475,426 Shares of SiBone $SIBN

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,426 shares during the quarter. SiBone comprises approximately 2.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiBone were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the first quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiBone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SiBone by 20,352.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SiBone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SiBone in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

SiBone Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. SiBone has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.81.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. SiBone had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $91,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,210.52. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,833 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,871.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,998.56. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,967 shares of company stock valued at $829,469. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiBone Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.