First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 484.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.5%

FFIN stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

