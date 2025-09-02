Financial Survey: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Yunji shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yunji alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -29.39% -10.42% -8.33% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $57.22 million 0.15 -$16.86 million ($3.44) -0.51 Akso Health Group $14.78 million 16.86 -$134.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yunji and Akso Health Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yunji has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Akso Health Group beats Yunji on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yunji

(Get Free Report)

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.