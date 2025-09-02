Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Raises Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:SYK opened at $391.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.51 and a 200-day moving average of $379.38. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

