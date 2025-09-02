Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 4.4% of Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $886,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 144.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,290,000 after buying an additional 104,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

