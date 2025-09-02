Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Federated Hermes worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FHI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.