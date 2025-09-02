EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,705 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 36,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 167,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average is $185.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $107,116,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

