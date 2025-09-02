EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $78,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,585,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

