Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 918.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.