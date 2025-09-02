Critical Contrast: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) and EUROFINS SCIENT (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Avantor has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUROFINS SCIENT has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and EUROFINS SCIENT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.78 billion 1.35 $711.50 million $0.99 13.61 EUROFINS SCIENT $7.52 billion 1.94 $439.77 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EUROFINS SCIENT.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and EUROFINS SCIENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 10.31% 11.39% 5.44% EUROFINS SCIENT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avantor and EUROFINS SCIENT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 8 7 0 2.47 EUROFINS SCIENT 0 5 0 1 2.33

Avantor currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than EUROFINS SCIENT.

Summary

Avantor beats EUROFINS SCIENT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About EUROFINS SCIENT

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products. It provides services such as agroscience, including biological assessment, consumer and human, and environmental safety, product chemistry, regulatory consultancy, and seed services; agro testing; assurance, such as product inspection, auditing, certification, training and consultation of food, consumer products, healthcare and cosmetics, and food supplements; biopharma, and clinical diagnostics. In addition, the company offers consumer product testing, which include sustainability, expert services and regulatory, consumer research and sensory evaluation, audits, testing, certifications and approvals, inspections, and training courses for various industries; cosmetics and personal care; environment testing, including water, air, soil, waste, and other products testing; and food and feed testing that include allergen, GMO, grain, meat, nano material, pesticides, and residual DNA testing. Further, it offers audit and certification, training and consulting; food irradiation and labelling, heavy metals, carbohydrates, radioactivity, nutritional analysis, microbiolody, and testing for persistent organic pollutants, veterinary drug residue, dioxins and organic contaminants, pesticides, mycotoxins, and vitamins, as well as analyses for genetic modifications. Additionally, the company provides forensic, genomic, maritime, materials and engineering, REACH, and other services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

