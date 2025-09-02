CorVel Corp. $CRVL Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 44.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Corp. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,578. This represents a 62.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,261.84. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,512. 44.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

