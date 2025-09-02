Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

