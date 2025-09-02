Cooperman Leon G Increases Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 218,598 shares during the period. KBR accounts for 3.3% of Cooperman Leon G’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooperman Leon G’s holdings in KBR were worth $83,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.