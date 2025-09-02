Cooperman Leon G Buys 289,867 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,867 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for 0.6% of Cooperman Leon G’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cooperman Leon G’s holdings in Gannett were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 91,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gannett by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,968,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 988,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,434,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 10,205.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,198,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gannett Profile

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.13 million. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

