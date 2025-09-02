Cooperman Leon G Boosts Stake in Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,032 shares during the quarter. Manchester United comprises 1.5% of Cooperman Leon G’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned about 1.68% of Manchester United worth $37,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 880,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $6,420,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

MANU opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Manchester United Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Manchester United has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manchester United has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANU

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.