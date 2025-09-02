Contour Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 312,945 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,000. Dell Technologies comprises 1.1% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,918,898 shares of company stock worth $1,576,038,056. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

