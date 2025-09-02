Comparing NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) and Eurosite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurosite Power has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NRG Energy and Eurosite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 9 1 2.92 Eurosite Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $186.92, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%. Given NRG Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Eurosite Power.

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Eurosite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 1.78% 88.22% 6.80% Eurosite Power -113.01% -8.52% -7.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and Eurosite Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $28.13 billion 1.00 $1.13 billion $2.21 65.84 Eurosite Power $6.99 million 0.16 -$70,000.00 ($0.09) -0.16

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eurosite Power. Eurosite Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Eurosite Power on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Eurosite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

