Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MPC opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

