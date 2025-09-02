Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ONEOK by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in ONEOK by 17.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after acquiring an additional 344,002 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.