Caption Management LLC Takes Position in PetMed Express, Inc. $PETS

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PETS stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of 307.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 118,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $379,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,478,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,614.16. This represents a 5.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 271,283 shares of company stock worth $865,256 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

