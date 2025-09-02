Caption Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in SoundThinking, Inc. $SSTI

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.12% of SoundThinking as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SoundThinking by 25.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 million. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

