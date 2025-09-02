Caption Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Willdan Group worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 193.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 130,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $14,268,694.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 320,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,177,144.24. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $904,816.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,154.34. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 399,141 shares of company stock valued at $43,089,466. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.