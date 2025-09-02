Caption Management LLC Sells 20,464 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. $RICK

Caption Management LLC lowered its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RCI Hospitality worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13,400.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.17. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $61.66.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.78). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.