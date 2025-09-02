Caption Management LLC Sells 19,200 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Caption Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 479.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 4,732,712 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,440,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UiPath by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,505,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,180,656. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

