Caption Management LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 169.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 56.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Celanese by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,354 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $142.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.81%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

