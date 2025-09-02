Caption Management LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 444,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 432.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 420,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $691.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

