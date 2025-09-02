Caption Management LLC Invests $439,000 in ATS Corporation $ATS

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ATS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ATS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ATS by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 808,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ATS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ATS Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.16 million. ATS had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. ATS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

