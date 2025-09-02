Caption Management LLC Invests $176,000 in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in NetApp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

