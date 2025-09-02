Butterfly Network, Inc. $BFLY Stock Holdings Increased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,029 shares during the period. Butterfly Network comprises 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.23% of Butterfly Network worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $25,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

BFLY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $406.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.52. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 71.79%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Steve Cashman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,324,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,137.36. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

