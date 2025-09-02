Betterment LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

