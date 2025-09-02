Betterment LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $745.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $718.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.40. The firm has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $753.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

