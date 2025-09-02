AWH Capital L.P. Takes Position in Bank OZK $OZK

AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Bank OZK comprises about 3.4% of AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.3%

OZK opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The company had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

