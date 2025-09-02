Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 299,489 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,940,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299,489 shares during the period. Uniti Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 2.01% of Uniti Group worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,343,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 63,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,061 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $932.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

