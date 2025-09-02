Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $2.27 Billion Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,650,366 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 80,500,000 shares during the period. ADT accounts for approximately 42.8% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.33% of ADT worth $2,268,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ADT by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ADT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,545,184 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $102,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701,861 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,687,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,072,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $49,431,000 after buying an additional 608,445 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.