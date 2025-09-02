Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SS&C Technologies worth $164,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

