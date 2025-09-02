Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $339.75 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 0.7% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Transdigm Group worth $339,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,400.77 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,495.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,419.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,852. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

