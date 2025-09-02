683 Capital Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $CRESY

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 942.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 19.6% during the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $621.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

