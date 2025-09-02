683 Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in uniQure N.V. $QURE

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. uniQure comprises 1.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,901.55. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,518.40. Following the sale, the director owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,721.65. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426 in the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Stock Performance

uniQure stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.