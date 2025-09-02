683 Capital Management LLC Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,887 shares during the period. Ero Copper accounts for 1.5% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Ero Copper worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ero Copper by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:ERO opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

