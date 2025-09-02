55,700 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. $SGMO Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 207,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 82.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 219,253 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,962.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 966,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 934,649 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 293.05% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

