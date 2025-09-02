41,600 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 8.8%

NYSE DELL opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The trade was a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918,898 shares of company stock worth $1,576,038,056 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

