Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 112,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 364,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,903,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $45.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

