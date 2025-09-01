Zscaler (ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $707.15 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zscaler Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of ZS stock opened at $277.05 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.20 and its 200-day moving average is $249.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.58, a PEG ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $271,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $975,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.