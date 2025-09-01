Zscaler (ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $707.15 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $277.05 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.20 and its 200-day moving average is $249.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.58, a PEG ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $271,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $975,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.