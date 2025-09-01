Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.49.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $277.05 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,065.58, a P/E/G ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at $767,332,686.90. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,385,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at $28,683,600. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

