ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $14.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Read More
