ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $14.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

