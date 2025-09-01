Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $152.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.2857.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

NYSE XYL opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

