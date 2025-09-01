WPG Advisers LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,887,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 20.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 26.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,772,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $154.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

